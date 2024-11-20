BJP Confident of Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Nitesh Rane, a BJP candidate from Maharashtra's Kankavli assembly constituency, expressed strong confidence on Wednesday that the BJP-led alliance would secure a decisive victory in the state assembly elections. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining connections with constituents, Rane stressed that being in touch with voters eliminates potential issues.

"If an MLA or MP always stays in touch with their electorate, then it is not a problem," Rane commented. Highlighting his family's decades-long commitment to the Konkan region, he noted that increased voter turnout in the assembly polls compared to the Lok Sabha elections was encouraging. Rane also conveyed his assurance in the alliance's performance, aiming for a third consecutive win against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sandesh Parkar in Kankavli.

As polls ended, Maharashtra recorded a 58.22% voter turnout by 5 pm. Exit polls by Republic TV-PMARQ predict that the ruling Mahayuti could win 137-157 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is estimated to gain 126-147 seats, indicating a fiercely competitive election. This was the first state assembly election since the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)