U.S. Veto Sparks International Controversy Over Gaza Ceasefire
The U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire, inciting global criticism. The resolution, proposed by 10 nations, sought an immediate ceasefire and hostages' release. The U.S. opposed, demanding hostage release be included, while many nations, including France, regretted the Council's inability to act.
The United States has come under fire after vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution focused on enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, proposed by 10 non-permanent members, urged an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages as the ongoing conflict reaches its 13th month.
The U.S. was the lone opposition, leveraging its veto power as a permanent council member. Robert Wood, the deputy U.S. ambassador, underscored that hostages' release must be part of any ceasefire agreement. This stance, Wood argued, addresses the dangerous precedent of not returning to negotiations with Hamas.
Critics, including France and China, condemned the U.S. decision, citing increasing fatalities in Gaza. The crisis has escalated, with the conflict killing thousands and displacing most of the enclave's population. Despite these pressures, the resolution remains blocked, intensifying global tensions over the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
