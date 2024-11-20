Maharashtra Elections: An Unpredictable Outcome?
Clyde Crasto of NCP-SCP believes that exit polls do not reflect the ground reality in Maharashtra's assembly elections. As counting nears, both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances are seen as strong contenders with exit polls predicting close results. Final outcomes remain uncertain until November 23.
- Country:
- India
In a candid commentary on the Maharashtra assembly elections, Clyde Crasto, a leader from NCP-SCP, expressed skepticism about exit poll predictions on Wednesday. He pointed out that past polls have frequently diverged from election day outcomes, citing the Haryana elections as a case in point.
Despite exit polls pointing towards a strong showing by the ruling Mahayuti and a commendable performance by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Crasto maintained that the true result could only be confirmed on November 23. He emphasized the distinctive grassroots connection of his party, suggesting a different ground reality than polls indicate.
As Maharashtra wrapped up voting, with a notable 58.22 percent turnout by 5 pm, exit polls proposed a tight race. Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, was projected to win between 137-170 seats. Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi, featuring Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), was forecasted to clinch 126-147 seats. With a majority mark set at 145, both coalitions stand within reach, ensuring a suspenseful wait for final results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
