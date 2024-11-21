Mali in Turmoil: Prime Minister Maiga Fired Amid Election Controversy

In a surprising move, Mali's ruling junta has dismissed Prime Minister Choguel Maiga, according to an announcement made on state television, ORTM, on Wednesday. Maiga, a civilian leader, was critical of the junta for failing to conduct elections promised within a 24-month timeframe following their 2020 and 2021 coups.

Maiga recently revealed that the decision to delay the elections had been made without government discussion, learning of it only through media reports. His comments, made last week, ignited friction with the military leaders, causing the postponement of a scheduled ministerial council meeting.

Under the current legal framework, the task of forming a new government now falls to Maiga's successor, who will work in consultation with the interim President Assimi Goïta. Before his role as prime minister, Maiga played significant political roles, including leading the M5-RFP opposition coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)