Mali in Turmoil: Prime Minister Maiga Fired Amid Election Controversy

Mali's Prime Minister, Choguel Maiga, was dismissed by the ruling junta for criticizing election delays promised during the transition to democracy. Maiga's public remarks about the lack of election debate created tensions, leading to his removal. His dismissal comes amid growing criticism of Mali's ties with Russian mercenaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Mali's ruling junta has dismissed Prime Minister Choguel Maiga, according to an announcement made on state television, ORTM, on Wednesday. Maiga, a civilian leader, was critical of the junta for failing to conduct elections promised within a 24-month timeframe following their 2020 and 2021 coups.

Maiga recently revealed that the decision to delay the elections had been made without government discussion, learning of it only through media reports. His comments, made last week, ignited friction with the military leaders, causing the postponement of a scheduled ministerial council meeting.

Under the current legal framework, the task of forming a new government now falls to Maiga's successor, who will work in consultation with the interim President Assimi Goïta. Before his role as prime minister, Maiga played significant political roles, including leading the M5-RFP opposition coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

