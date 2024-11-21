Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Haiti's Security Crisis Amid Calls for UN Peacekeepers

Diplomats at the U.N. Security Council support transitioning Haiti’s security mission into a formal peacekeeping mission amid escalating gang violence. Russia and China oppose the plan due to concerns about Haiti's political instability. The MSS mission, partly deployed with insufficient resources, struggles to address the growing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 05:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, diplomats at the United Nations Security Council expressed broad support for transforming Haiti's current security mission into a formal peacekeeping operation to assist local police in combating the growing gang violence. However, opposition from Russia and China remains steadfast.

Amidst escalating violence, Haiti's leaders have repeatedly called for the conversion of the under-resourced Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission deployed in June into a peacekeeping mission for better funding. Efforts led by the U.S. and Ecuador to include this proposal in a U.N. resolution faced vetoes from Russia and China.

The opposition expressed by Russia and China stems from concerns over Haiti's political instability, arguing that the country lacks the peace necessary for a U.N. peacekeeping mission. Instead, they advocate for reinforcing existing commitments to the MSS, which currently operates with inadequate resources.

