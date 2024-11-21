Exit Polls Suggest NDA and Mahayuti Dominance; Congress Maintains Optimism

As exit polls indicate a probable win for the BJP-led NDA in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress leader Surendra Rajput remains optimistic, asserting confidence in overturning these predictions. Speaking to ANI, Rajput emphasized that exit poll projections were flawed, recalling discrepancies in previous forecasts for Haryana.

The ruling Mahayuti is expected to maintain control in Maharashtra, while the NDA holds a slight advantage in Jharkhand according to recent exit polls. These projections show the Maha Vikas Aghadi still posing a significant challenge but falling short of the majority in Maharashtra's assembly.

In Maharashtra, the P-MARQ exit poll projects the Mahayuti alliance winning 137-157 seats, with MVA anticipated to secure 126-147 seats. For Jharkhand, predictions lean towards a BJP resurgence, although some anticipate the JMM-led alliance remains a strong contender, given the dual-phase election over 81 assembly seats.

Alliances bring together varied local parties, with Jharkhand's BJP collaboration including AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Conversely, the JMM alliance partners with Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML). Voter turnout for Jharkhand's second phase reached approximately 67.59%, ahead of the upcoming declaration of results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)