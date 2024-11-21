Bribery Scandal Engulfs Adani Group: Allegations and Implications

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged in a bribery case in the United States, sparking significant controversy and political debate. Allegedly, Adani paid $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure favorable solar power contracts.

The shocking indictment has led to a substantial decline in Adani's stock market valuations, eroding the combined market value by Rs 2.45 lakh crore. The charges have prompted opposition leaders, including TMC's Saket Gokhale, to question the silence of the Narendra Modi-led government, raising suspicions of potential involvement.

Claims that Indian agencies are compromised have surfaced, with calls for an independent investigation. Meanwhile, criticisms target market regulators like SEBI and its chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, for alleged inaction against Adani. The controversy has intensified, bringing broader implications for business ethics and governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)