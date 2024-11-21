Mahayuti Projected to Retain Power in Maharashtra, Exit Polls Suggest

Rahul Narvekar, the BJP candidate from Colaba and Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, expressed optimism that the Mahayuti alliance would secure the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections with a significant margin. Speaking to ANI, Narvekar remarked, 'We are confident that Mahayuti will form the government again, as we've received a positive response and increased voter turnout. Whether exit polls are accurate or not is up for everyone to decide, but clarity will come on the 23rd. We are poised to win by a double margin.'

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, led by Eknath Shinde, asserted that the Mahayuti coalition would maintain its hold on power owing to its developmental achievements, contrasting them with the opposition's efforts. This statement followed her critique of MVA leaders who disputed the validity of exit polls.

Shaina elaborated on her skepticism towards exit polls by stating, 'Sanjay Raut is correct in suggesting their inaccuracy. Based on these polls, the MVA will fail to achieve even half the projected numbers.' She further reproached the opposition, 'Your efforts have failed, and the Mahayuti government is clearly in the making.'

Targeting the Congress and UBT, Shaina accused them of engaging in appeasement politics, alleging, 'The Congress and Ubat Sena focused only on appeasement, stifling the progress of Muslims and Dalits. This has hindered education and economic opportunities, instead rousing empty rhetoric.'

Most exit polls anticipate a return to power for the Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Despite MVA's competitive showing, they fall short of a majority. This election marks the first assembly poll since splits within Shiv Sena and NCP, with vote counting set for November 23.

