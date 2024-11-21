Left Menu

Mahayuti Projected to Retain Power in Maharashtra, Exit Polls Suggest

BJP's Rahul Narvekar and Shiv Sena's Shaina NC expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance retaining power in Maharashtra by a significant margin. Despite skepticism over exit polls' accuracy, they slammed opposition leaders and credited developmental works for the projected victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:09 IST
Mahayuti Projected to Retain Power in Maharashtra, Exit Polls Suggest
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Colaba assembly and State Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Narvekar, the BJP candidate from Colaba and Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, expressed optimism that the Mahayuti alliance would secure the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections with a significant margin. Speaking to ANI, Narvekar remarked, 'We are confident that Mahayuti will form the government again, as we've received a positive response and increased voter turnout. Whether exit polls are accurate or not is up for everyone to decide, but clarity will come on the 23rd. We are poised to win by a double margin.'

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, led by Eknath Shinde, asserted that the Mahayuti coalition would maintain its hold on power owing to its developmental achievements, contrasting them with the opposition's efforts. This statement followed her critique of MVA leaders who disputed the validity of exit polls.

Shaina elaborated on her skepticism towards exit polls by stating, 'Sanjay Raut is correct in suggesting their inaccuracy. Based on these polls, the MVA will fail to achieve even half the projected numbers.' She further reproached the opposition, 'Your efforts have failed, and the Mahayuti government is clearly in the making.'

Targeting the Congress and UBT, Shaina accused them of engaging in appeasement politics, alleging, 'The Congress and Ubat Sena focused only on appeasement, stifling the progress of Muslims and Dalits. This has hindered education and economic opportunities, instead rousing empty rhetoric.'

Most exit polls anticipate a return to power for the Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Despite MVA's competitive showing, they fall short of a majority. This election marks the first assembly poll since splits within Shiv Sena and NCP, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024