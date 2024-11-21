Legacy of a Political Powerhouse: John Prescott's Life and Impact

John Prescott, Britain's former deputy prime minister, has died at 86 after fighting Alzheimer's, according to his family. Known for his direct political style, Prescott was a key figure in Tony Blair's government from 1997 to 2007.

Prescott was a unique political force, adept at bridging traditional left-wing and modern Labor Party ideals. His blunt approach, marked by an infamous scuffle during a 2001 election campaign, earned him the label of a 'political bruiser'.

His notable achievements include helping negotiate the Kyoto Protocol and fostering intra-party peace. Tributes from politicians like Al Gore and Tony Blair highlight his significant impact on British politics. Prescott is survived by his wife, Pauline, and their two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)