Maharashtra's Election Turnout: A Boost for BJP's Mahayuti Alliance

Maharashtra witnessed a notable rise in voter turnout during the state assembly elections, attributed to pro-incumbency and voter affinity towards the ruling Mahayuti government, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The electoral participation, provisionally recorded at 65%, is expected to bolster the BJP and its allies in their quest to retain power. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is optimistic about forming the next government amid competition from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Fadnavis, speaking from Nagpur, emphasized the positive impact of increased female voter turnout, partly due to the Ladki Bahin scheme. He also refrained from speculation on leadership roles, stating that a collective decision will be made by the Mahayuti coalition's constituents.

