Left Menu

Maharashtra's Election Turnout: A Boost for BJP's Mahayuti Alliance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis credits increased voter turnout in state assembly elections to pro-incumbency and voter affinity towards the Mahayuti government. With a provisional 65% turnout, the rise benefits the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, enhancing their chances of forming the next government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:22 IST
Maharashtra's Election Turnout: A Boost for BJP's Mahayuti Alliance
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra witnessed a notable rise in voter turnout during the state assembly elections, attributed to pro-incumbency and voter affinity towards the ruling Mahayuti government, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The electoral participation, provisionally recorded at 65%, is expected to bolster the BJP and its allies in their quest to retain power. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is optimistic about forming the next government amid competition from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Fadnavis, speaking from Nagpur, emphasized the positive impact of increased female voter turnout, partly due to the Ladki Bahin scheme. He also refrained from speculation on leadership roles, stating that a collective decision will be made by the Mahayuti coalition's constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024