Angela Merkel Memoir Reveals Candid Insights on Global Leadership

In her eagerly anticipated memoir, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel opens up about her interactions with key world leaders during her 16-year tenure. The memoir, arriving amid debates over her legacy, touches on her dealings with figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Merkel reflects on her opposition to Ukraine's future NATO membership during a 2008 summit, a decision scrutinized for allegedly emboldening Russia. She describes a conversation with Putin, who expressed confidence Ukraine would join NATO after her leadership ended.

The memoir, titled "Freedom: Memories 1954-2021," will debut on Nov. 26 in over 30 countries. Its launch in the U.S. will feature an event with Barack Obama, showcasing Merkel's significant but complex international relationships.

Merkel's memoir delves into her challenges, including her strategic decisions on Russia and China's ties, addressing criticisms of policy failures that impacted Germany's economic model and political landscape.

