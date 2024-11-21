Controversy Surrounds Abduction of Ugandan Opposition Leader in Kenya
Kizza Besigye, a prominent Ugandan opposition leader, was reportedly abducted from Nairobi and later charged in Uganda for firearm possession. The incident has ignited criticism of Kenya's human rights record. Kenyan officials deny involvement, and international bodies, including the UN, demand Besigye's release.
Nairobi is facing mounting criticism over its handling of foreign dissidents after the disappearance of Kizza Besigye, a key Ugandan opposition leader, last week. Freed only to face charges in Uganda, Besigye's case has sparked outrage over alleged human rights violations.
Uganda has denied executing abductions abroad, insisting any arrests result from bilateral cooperation. However, Korir Sing'oei of Kenya's foreign ministry classed the detention as an abduction, prompting inquiries by Kenya's interior ministry.
With allegations of illegal possession of firearms clouding Besigye's return to Uganda, international figures like Volker Turk demand his release. The incident has spotlighted Kenya's controversial deportations and incited calls to respect international norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
