Turbulent Waters: ASEAN Security Talks Amid South China Sea Disputes
ASEAN defence chiefs met with China and the US in Laos amid South China Sea tensions. The discussions highlighted geopolitical challenges, including US arms sales to Taiwan and China's assertive maritime claims. Broader regional issues like the Myanmar crisis were also addressed, with calls for peaceful dialogue.
Defence officials from Southeast Asia convened in Laos for pivotal security discussions with counterparts from China, the United States, and other global powers. The focus was Beijing's assertive stance on the South China Sea, a flashpoint for recent confrontations.
The dialogue was marked by tension as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin encountered resistance from Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, who declined a bilateral meeting. Austin lamented the missed opportunity, describing it as unfortunate for the region's security dynamics.
Core issues discussed included US arms sales to Taiwan, with China expressing dissatisfaction. The talks, set against a backdrop of leadership transitions in the US, also delved into broader regional stability, highlighting ongoing challenges like the Myanmar conflict.
