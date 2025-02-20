Taiwan Eyes LNG Purchases from U.S. Amid Strong Trump Administration Support

Taiwan continues to enjoy robust support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration as it explores further trade possibilities, including the importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. This development was disclosed by Joseph Wu, a senior official from Taiwan's National Security Council, at the Halifax International Security Forum.

With Taiwan running a significant trade surplus with the U.S., President Trump has expressed interest in seeing more U.S. industries, including semiconductors, based domestically. Wu defended Taiwan's semiconductor leader, TSMC, stating the company has grown on its own merit without harming U.S. interests.

To foster trade balance, Taiwan is considering buying more U.S. LNG, particularly from Alaska, despite current supplies from Qatar and Australia. The move aims to enhance U.S.-Taiwan economic relations, given that Taiwanese exports to the U.S. surged last year, driven by high-tech products.

