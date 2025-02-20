Left Menu

Taiwan Eyes LNG Purchases from U.S. Amid Strong Trump Administration Support

Taiwan's relations with the U.S. remain robust under Trump's administration, focusing on trade balance through potential LNG imports. Security official Joseph Wu emphasized Taiwan's honesty in business despite trade surplus criticisms. Discussions are ongoing for LNG purchases from Alaska to strengthen ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:26 IST
Taiwan Eyes LNG Purchases from U.S. Amid Strong Trump Administration Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan continues to enjoy robust support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration as it explores further trade possibilities, including the importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. This development was disclosed by Joseph Wu, a senior official from Taiwan's National Security Council, at the Halifax International Security Forum.

With Taiwan running a significant trade surplus with the U.S., President Trump has expressed interest in seeing more U.S. industries, including semiconductors, based domestically. Wu defended Taiwan's semiconductor leader, TSMC, stating the company has grown on its own merit without harming U.S. interests.

To foster trade balance, Taiwan is considering buying more U.S. LNG, particularly from Alaska, despite current supplies from Qatar and Australia. The move aims to enhance U.S.-Taiwan economic relations, given that Taiwanese exports to the U.S. surged last year, driven by high-tech products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025