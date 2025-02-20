Left Menu

Taiwan Bars Academic Ties with Chinese Universities Over Security Concerns

Taiwan's Ministry of Education banned academic exchanges with Huaqiao and Jinan universities, citing ties to China's United Front Work Department. The move aims to counter foreign influence on Taiwanese students. Institutions violating the ban risk losing government funding while Taiwanese students can still choose their study destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:07 IST
Taiwan Bars Academic Ties with Chinese Universities Over Security Concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant move to safeguard national security, Taiwan's Ministry of Education has banned two Chinese universities from engaging in academic exchange programs with Taiwanese institutions. The universities, Huaqiao and Jinan, are said to be linked to the United Front Work Department of Beijing, known for its influence operations. The announcement was made by Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao, emphasizing the concerns over these universities shaping the political perspectives of over 2,000 Taiwanese students enrolled there.

Cheng outlined that any collaboration with these institutions will be prohibited across all educational levels, from high schools to vocational institutions, as part of a larger effort to curb Beijing's influence in Taiwan's educational system. The policy, expected to be formally announced in an upcoming meeting, also threatens to revoke government subsidies for non-compliant institutions, particularly private schools outside direct Ministry oversight.

Despite the ban at the institutional level, individual students retain the freedom to study at universities of their choice worldwide, including in China. However, concerns persist as the recruitment of Taiwanese students by these universities remains aggressive. The move follows earlier advisories discouraging participation in Chinese academic events due to growing academic influence concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025