Taiwan Bars Academic Ties with Chinese Universities Over Security Concerns

In a significant move to safeguard national security, Taiwan's Ministry of Education has banned two Chinese universities from engaging in academic exchange programs with Taiwanese institutions. The universities, Huaqiao and Jinan, are said to be linked to the United Front Work Department of Beijing, known for its influence operations. The announcement was made by Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao, emphasizing the concerns over these universities shaping the political perspectives of over 2,000 Taiwanese students enrolled there.

Cheng outlined that any collaboration with these institutions will be prohibited across all educational levels, from high schools to vocational institutions, as part of a larger effort to curb Beijing's influence in Taiwan's educational system. The policy, expected to be formally announced in an upcoming meeting, also threatens to revoke government subsidies for non-compliant institutions, particularly private schools outside direct Ministry oversight.

Despite the ban at the institutional level, individual students retain the freedom to study at universities of their choice worldwide, including in China. However, concerns persist as the recruitment of Taiwanese students by these universities remains aggressive. The move follows earlier advisories discouraging participation in Chinese academic events due to growing academic influence concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)