Syriza's Struggle: Leadership Battles and Political Divisions

Greece's Syriza party faces internal turmoil as its leadership row leads to deputies departing and a decline in its parliamentary strength. With 29 deputies remaining, Syriza falls behind Pasok. Former leader Stefanos Kasselakis's recent departure may prompt the formation of a new political faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:28 IST
  • Greece

Greece's left-wing Syriza party is grappling with a leadership crisis that's led to a significant shift in its standing as the main opposition force in parliament. The political upheaval was marked by the departure of two deputies on Thursday, reducing Syriza's representation to 29 seats. This change pushes Syriza's numbers below the 31 held by the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok.

Theodora Tzakri, one of the departing deputies, declared her intent to become an independent lawmaker, citing a commitment to self-respect and her political journey so far. In her remarks, Tzakri criticized the current Syriza leadership, accusing them of diminishing the party's role as the principal opposition.

Having led Greece's government from 2015 to 2019, Syriza has struggled with weak electoral performances and the exit of prominent members. The recent resignation of former leader Stefanos Kasselakis further hints at an impending establishment of a new political faction, as Pasok rebounds from its 2015 austerity crisis defeat.

