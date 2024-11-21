Left Menu

Maharashtra polls: Latur district records 67.03 pc voting

The turnout figures in the other constituencies are Ahmadpur at 68.71 per cent, Udgir 67.11 per cent, Nilanga 65.75 per cent and 68.88 per cent in Ausa.To attract voters, innovative booths were set up across the districts, promoting tree plantation, bamboo cultivation, wildlife conservation, and environmental awareness, officials said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:34 IST
Maharashtra polls: Latur district records 67.03 pc voting
  • Country:
  • India

The Latur district recorded a voter turnout of 67.03 per cent across its six assembly constituencies in the Maharashtra elections, officials said on Thursday.

At 69.92 per cent, the Latur Rural seat recorded the highest turnout in the district during the elections on Wednesday, while Latur City saw 62.74 per cent voting, the lowest among the six constituencies. The turnout figures in the other constituencies are: Ahmadpur at 68.71 per cent, Udgir (67.11 per cent), Nilanga (65.75 per cent) and 68.88 per cent in Ausa.

To attract voters, innovative booths were set up across the districts, promoting tree plantation, bamboo cultivation, wildlife conservation, and environmental awareness, officials said. Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly were held on Wednesday. As per the provisional figures provided by the Election Commission, an estimated 65 per cent of voting was recorded in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024