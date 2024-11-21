The Extradition of Vasily Veremeychik: A Blow to Belarusian Democracy

In a significant development, Vietnam has extradited Vasily Veremeychik, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure, back to Belarus. Veremeychik, 34, now faces potential severe charges, including terrorism, and possibly the death penalty. He is a former member of the Kalinouski regiment, which has supported Ukraine in its war against Russia.

State media in Belarus highlighted his return as a victory for President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, presenting it as a triumph for the KGB's efforts against what they label as extremists. Belarusian authorities captured Veremeychik on an empty flight to Minsk, where dramatic footage aired his dire predicament.

Reactions from the exiled Belarusian opposition have been vocal. Franak Viacorka, an aide to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, condemned the extradition, advocating for international intervention to halt future extraditions to Belarus and to provide asylum for dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)