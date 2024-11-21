Matt Gaetz Withdraws AG Consideration Amid Ethics Controversy

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has officially withdrawn from consideration for the role of attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump. Gaetz cited concerns over the potential distraction his confirmation could cause as his reason for stepping aside.

Gaetz, known for his staunch Republican stance, made the announcement via a post on X, emphasizing the need for an efficient and ready Department of Justice as Trump prepares to take office. He stated there was no room for needless political distractions in Washington.

The decision to withdraw coincides with a deadlock in the House Ethics Committee concerning allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against Gaetz. Additionally, meetings with Republican senators, whose backing was crucial for his confirmation, influenced his decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)