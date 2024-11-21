Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Withdraws AG Consideration Amid Ethics Controversy

Matt Gaetz, a former U.S. Representative, has retracted his candidacy for Donald Trump's attorney general to avoid distractions. The withdrawal follows a House Ethics Committee deadlock over misconduct allegations. Support from Republican senators was deemed essential for the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:17 IST
Matt Gaetz Withdraws AG Consideration Amid Ethics Controversy

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has officially withdrawn from consideration for the role of attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump. Gaetz cited concerns over the potential distraction his confirmation could cause as his reason for stepping aside.

Gaetz, known for his staunch Republican stance, made the announcement via a post on X, emphasizing the need for an efficient and ready Department of Justice as Trump prepares to take office. He stated there was no room for needless political distractions in Washington.

The decision to withdraw coincides with a deadlock in the House Ethics Committee concerning allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against Gaetz. Additionally, meetings with Republican senators, whose backing was crucial for his confirmation, influenced his decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024