Gunfire Erupts Near Military HQ in Juba Amid Rising Tensions

Heavy gunfire was reported near a military headquarters in Juba, South Sudan, raising alarms amidst political instability. Tensions escalated after the dismissal of intelligence chief Akol Koor Kuc and the postponement of national elections. The situation remains volatile as authorities investigate the source of the gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:51 IST
Heavy gunfire erupted near a military headquarters in South Sudan's capital, Juba, on Thursday evening, according to reports from Reuters. The situation remains unclear with authorities working to determine who was involved in the shooting.

The gunfire, which started around 7 p.m. local time, continued for over an hour, occasionally ceasing but then resuming. The gunfire comes against a backdrop of political tension in the country following the dismissal of intelligence chief Akol Koor Kuc earlier this month.

South Sudan has experienced political unrest since a civil war, fought between factions loyal to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar, concluded in 2018. While relative peace was achieved, recent decisions, including the postponement of national elections, have reignited tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

