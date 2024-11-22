Left Menu

Modi Advocates Democratic Cooperation in Global South Awakening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to democratic principles, emphasizing non-expansionism and cooperation rather than conflict. During an address in Guyana, he highlighted issues like climate change and the importance of a unified Global South voice, stressing democracy and humanity come first to solve global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's dedication to democratic principles and non-expansionism, emphasizing cooperation over conflict during a parliamentary address in Guyana.

With growing global concerns, especially regarding China's territorial ambitions, Modi highlighted the importance of tackling issues like terrorism, drugs, and cybercrime collectively.

He championed for the Global South's unified voice, emphasizing that India's foreign policy is rooted in trust and transparency, and urged for cooperation in tackling climate change impacts.

Latest News

