Maharashtra's Power Struggle: MVA's Bold Claim Against Mahayuti

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed strong confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) ability to reclaim power in Maharashtra, overtaking the current ruling Mahayuti alliance. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Chaturvedi predicted that voters would disengage from the Mahayuti for the next quarter-century, emphasizing the MVA's anticipated majority in the recent assembly elections.

Chaturvedi accused the Mahayuti government of corruption and foresaw a change, indicating that MVA's electoral success will soon be evident. Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) figure Sanjay Raut echoed this optimism, projecting the election of around 160-165 MVA MLAs. He addressed CM face rumors, noting it would be a collective decision by Sharad Pawar, Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray, as he accused BJP of attempts to manipulate MLAs.

Despite exit polls showing the Mahayuti alliance potentially retaining power, with them projected to win 137-157 seats, MVA leaders remain unwavering in their claims. Their critique of BJP includes alleged pressures on MLA-elects, while exit polls placed MVA at 126-147 seats, suggesting a highly competitive political landscape in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)