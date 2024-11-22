Tensions Rise Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal Amidst Calls for Legal Action

In a climate of heightened tension, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman offered prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal under strict security measures. He condemned the recent survey of the mosque, vowing to oppose it through legal avenues. Rehman labeled the survey as 'unfortunate' and accused certain factions of antagonizing the peaceful coexistence in Sambhal by initiating the survey via court petition.

Rehman asserted, 'Namaz should always be offered peacefully, but the police administration has its own perspective on why such security has been enforced at the mosque. Our prayers were peaceful, yet recent developments are lamentable. Miscreants are disturbing Sambhal's harmony and suggesting the mosque's conversion to a temple, which I oppose.' He pledged legal action against the survey.

This comes amidst a petition by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, alleging the mosque as a former temple, prompting a November 19 survey attended by local police and mosque officials. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati also responded, urging governmental and judicial intervention to prevent further disruption of communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)