Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal Amidst Calls for Legal Action

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman has voiced strong opposition against a controversial survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, accusing disruptive elements of threatening local harmony. Legal challenges are underway, while former CM Mayawati urges the government and Supreme Court to address the escalating situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:46 IST
Tensions Rise Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal Amidst Calls for Legal Action
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a climate of heightened tension, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman offered prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal under strict security measures. He condemned the recent survey of the mosque, vowing to oppose it through legal avenues. Rehman labeled the survey as 'unfortunate' and accused certain factions of antagonizing the peaceful coexistence in Sambhal by initiating the survey via court petition.

Rehman asserted, 'Namaz should always be offered peacefully, but the police administration has its own perspective on why such security has been enforced at the mosque. Our prayers were peaceful, yet recent developments are lamentable. Miscreants are disturbing Sambhal's harmony and suggesting the mosque's conversion to a temple, which I oppose.' He pledged legal action against the survey.

This comes amidst a petition by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, alleging the mosque as a former temple, prompting a November 19 survey attended by local police and mosque officials. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati also responded, urging governmental and judicial intervention to prevent further disruption of communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024