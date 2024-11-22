Crucial Vote Count Begins for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Left Menu

The count of votes for Jharkhand assembly polls is set to begin, with the NDA and JMM-led alliances both optimistic about their chances. Campaign rhetoric was intense, with focuses on tribal rights and infiltration. Exit polls present conflicting predictions as leaders express confidence in their electoral prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:01 IST
Leaders of NDA and JMM-led alliance campaigned extensively in Jharkhand (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The stage is set for the much-anticipated vote count in Jharkhand's assembly election, with officials ensuring all arrangements are in place. Both the ruling JMM-led coalition and the opposition NDA are expressing confidence of securing victory, using their track records and promises to woo voters.

The election campaign saw heated exchanges, particularly over issues such as the state's handling of tribal rights and alleged infiltration. As Jharkhand transitioned through its polling phases on November 13 and 20, leaders from both sides hastened their efforts to galvanize support.

With divided predictions from exit polls, party leaders have been vocal as the counting day approaches. The BJP-led NDA claims a win of over 51 seats, whereas the JMM-led alliance is counting on surpassing 50% of the tally. Election officials report a voter turnout of 67.74%, with a decision soon to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

