Russia's Unstoppable Oreshnik Missile: A New Era in Military Technology

In a bold move underscoring Russia's military ambitions, President Vladimir Putin has announced the ongoing testing and impending serial production of the Oreshnik missile. This hypersonic weapon, launched at Ukraine, is reportedly beyond the reach of any current interception systems.

Putin emphasized the unprecedented capabilities of the Oreshnik missile: 'There is no countermeasure to such a missile, no means of intercepting it, in the world today.' The launch and continued testing symbolize a significant technological advancement in Russia's military arsenal.

As the world reacts to this development, the implications for global military strategies are significant, highlighting the urgent need for international dialogue on missile defense technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)