Maharashtra Awaits: Mahayuti Set for Election Triumph
On the eve of Maharashtra's assembly vote count, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed optimism for the Mahayuti alliance's victory. Exit polls favor this alliance, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, as significant voter turnout marks the state's first election after major political splits.
As the countdown begins for the Maharashtra assembly election results, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is optimistic about the Mahayuti alliance's return to power. He stated that while the Mahavikas Aghadi focuses on allegations, the ruling coalition emphasizes development, which he believes will be rewarded by the voters.
Voting for the 288 assembly seats concluded on Wednesday with an impressive 66 percent turnout. The majority of exit polls predict a victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, though some suggest a closely contested race.
This election holds particular importance as it is the first since the notable divisions within Shiv Sena and NCP. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposing MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the faction of NCP led by Sharad Pawar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
