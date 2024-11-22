Left Menu

Maharashtra Awaits: Mahayuti Set for Election Triumph

On the eve of Maharashtra's assembly vote count, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed optimism for the Mahayuti alliance's victory. Exit polls favor this alliance, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, as significant voter turnout marks the state's first election after major political splits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:41 IST
Maharashtra Awaits: Mahayuti Set for Election Triumph
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the countdown begins for the Maharashtra assembly election results, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is optimistic about the Mahayuti alliance's return to power. He stated that while the Mahavikas Aghadi focuses on allegations, the ruling coalition emphasizes development, which he believes will be rewarded by the voters.

Voting for the 288 assembly seats concluded on Wednesday with an impressive 66 percent turnout. The majority of exit polls predict a victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, though some suggest a closely contested race.

This election holds particular importance as it is the first since the notable divisions within Shiv Sena and NCP. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposing MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the faction of NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024