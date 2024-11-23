High-Stakes Bypolls: Assam’s Assembly Vote Count Commences

The counting of votes in Assam's highly anticipated assembly by-elections began on Saturday morning, as officials confirmed. Voters across five constituencies, including Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli, cast their ballots, attracting a voter turnout of around 75.67 percent.

Enhanced security measures were observed outside polling stations across the regions, with additional forces deployed to ensure a smooth counting process. A total of thirty-four candidates are vying for positions left vacant due to previous MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha.

The political stakes are high, with the BJP fielding candidates in three constituencies and its allies, AGP and UPPL, contesting the remaining two seats. On the other side, the Congress party is contesting all five seats, making this a significant electoral battle.

