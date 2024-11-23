Left Menu

High-Stakes Bypolls: Assam’s Assembly Vote Count Commences

Vote counting for five assembly constituencies in Assam began after by-elections were conducted. Thirty-four candidates are contesting, with BJP and its allies in the fray. The bypolls were necessitated by prior MLA victories in Lok Sabha elections. Congress is contesting all seats, with substantial voter turnout recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:14 IST
High-Stakes Bypolls: Assam’s Assembly Vote Count Commences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes in Assam's highly anticipated assembly by-elections began on Saturday morning, as officials confirmed. Voters across five constituencies, including Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli, cast their ballots, attracting a voter turnout of around 75.67 percent.

Enhanced security measures were observed outside polling stations across the regions, with additional forces deployed to ensure a smooth counting process. A total of thirty-four candidates are vying for positions left vacant due to previous MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha.

The political stakes are high, with the BJP fielding candidates in three constituencies and its allies, AGP and UPPL, contesting the remaining two seats. On the other side, the Congress party is contesting all five seats, making this a significant electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024