Maharashtra Elections: Leaders Seek Divine Blessing Amidst Intense Poll Battle

As votes are counted in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, candidates from Shiv Sena and other parties visit temples to seek divine blessings. With an increased voter turnout, alliances Mahayuti and MVA are hopeful of positive outcomes. Shiv Sena's confidence shines through as leaders forecast victory and highlight development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:04 IST
Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi, Sanjay Nirupam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the election results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls unfold, key political figures are making temple visits to seek blessings. Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Nirupam expressed confidence in winning, supported by his visit to the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, showcasing the sentiment of anticipated victory.

Nirupam emphasized the potential win of the Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP and parties led by Ajit Pawar. Fellow Shiv Sena leaders echoed this optimism, with Mahesh Sawant also visiting the temple, a traditional gesture for luck and blessings during electoral contests.

Polling concluded with a notable 66% voter turnout in Maharashtra, surpassing the previous election figures. Both Mahayuti and MVA alliances are closely contesting the elections, interpreting the heightened voter participation as a promising sign for their campaigns, with the political climate intensifying as results begin to take shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

