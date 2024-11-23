NDA Poised for Historic Victory in Jharkhand Elections

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo confidently declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to achieve a historic victory in the Jharkhand elections, as vote counting continues in the state. Speaking on Saturday, Deo expressed that the anticipated results would mark the end of what he termed a 'political sunset' for the Hemant Soren dynasty.

Deo highlighted a newfound optimism sweeping across Jharkhand, suggesting that the state's electorate is eager for change after years plagued by corruption and governance issues. He asserted that this election day symbolizes a pivotal moment for the state and predicted that the NDA will emerge victorious with an unprecedented number of seats.

In parallel to the events in Jharkhand, vote counting is also underway for the Maharashtra assembly elections and various bypolls across 15 states. By 8 AM, early trends were expected to provide a clearer picture of the outcomes, impacting 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. The primary contest in Jharkhand pits the incumbent JMM-led Mahagathbandhan against the NDA. Exit polls suggest the NDA could secure 42-47 seats compared to the 25-30 seats projected for the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

