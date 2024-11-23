Left Menu

NDA Poised for Historic Victory in Jharkhand Elections

As vote counting progresses in Jharkhand, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo predicts a resounding victory for the NDA, signaling a shift in regional politics. Simultaneously, electoral results in Maharashtra and bypolls in 15 states are eagerly awaited, setting the stage for significant political outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:10 IST
NDA Poised for Historic Victory in Jharkhand Elections
BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo confidently declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to achieve a historic victory in the Jharkhand elections, as vote counting continues in the state. Speaking on Saturday, Deo expressed that the anticipated results would mark the end of what he termed a 'political sunset' for the Hemant Soren dynasty.

Deo highlighted a newfound optimism sweeping across Jharkhand, suggesting that the state's electorate is eager for change after years plagued by corruption and governance issues. He asserted that this election day symbolizes a pivotal moment for the state and predicted that the NDA will emerge victorious with an unprecedented number of seats.

In parallel to the events in Jharkhand, vote counting is also underway for the Maharashtra assembly elections and various bypolls across 15 states. By 8 AM, early trends were expected to provide a clearer picture of the outcomes, impacting 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. The primary contest in Jharkhand pits the incumbent JMM-led Mahagathbandhan against the NDA. Exit polls suggest the NDA could secure 42-47 seats compared to the 25-30 seats projected for the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024