BJP-Led Alliance Dominates Early Trends in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

As per early trends, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to secure a majority in Maharashtra. Simultaneously, BJP MP Deepak Prakash predicts success in Jharkhand, highlighting large rally attendances by PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah. Voter turnout surpassed previous records in both states amidst tough electoral contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST
BJP MP Deepak Prakash. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As trends emerged in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was poised to gain a majority, confidently crossing the halfway mark under the watchful gaze of the Election Commission. BJP MP Deepak Prakash voiced optimism, associating the 'lotus' symbol with imminent victory in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Prakash noted massive public gatherings during rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as indicators of success reflected in the electronic voting machines. He declared, "The early trends will become the final trend today."

He also remarked on Jharkhand's yearning for improved governance, spotlighting the dissatisfaction under Hemant Soren's government and issues like Bangladeshi infiltration, which agitated the voters. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, early leads favored the BJP-led coalition, with voter turnout exceeding the previous election. The Mahayuti is in a tough contest against MVA, while in Jharkhand, NDA is battling the JMM-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

