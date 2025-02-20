Rising Hiring Trends: Freshers and Emerging Tech Skills in High Demand for 2025
TeamLease EdTech's report highlights a significant rise in fresher hiring intentions for the first half of 2025, with a strong demand for deep-tech skills. The insights, based on a survey of 649 employers across India, show increased hiring across sectors including e-commerce, technology, and manufacturing.
In an encouraging development for job seekers, TeamLease EdTech's latest career outlook report forecasts a significant rise in fresher hiring intentions for the first half of 2025. The report underscores increasing demand for deep-tech skills, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity, painting a promising picture for tech graduates.
The report, based on a comprehensive survey of 649 employers across India, reveals heightened recruitment trends across several sectors. E-commerce & technology startups show an increase in hiring intent from 61% to 70%, while the manufacturing sector is witnessing a rise from 52% to 66%. This uptick reflects a growing confidence among businesses.
Moreover, traditionally smaller sectors like power & energy are experiencing modest growth, further adding to the robust employment environment. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR emerge as vibrant employment hubs, indicating a geographical concentration of opportunities for fresh graduates.
