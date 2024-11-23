Jharkhand Elections: A Battle Beyond Victory

With votes being tallied in Jharkhand, Congress candidate Banna Gupta for Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency reiterated on Friday that the elections focus more on public service than mere victory. Gupta expressed confidence in the formation of a government by the INDI alliance, asserting governance 'by the people, of the people, and for the people.'

According to Election Commission trends, the JMM alliance comprising Congress, RJD, and CPIML, leads with 51 seats, surpassing the required majority of 42. In contrast, BJP's CP Singh, vying for the Ranchi seat, predicted the formation of an NDA government in Jharkhand. Singh accused the Soren-led government of rampant corruption and neglecting developmental work, advocating for a change in leadership.

As additional vote counting occurs for the Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls across 15 states, the primary contest in Jharkhand remains between Mahagathbandhan and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The ruling JMM-led alliance, encompassing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, faces the NDA, consisting of BJP, AJSU, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas). Exit polls suggest NDA may secure 42-47 seats, while the JMM alliance could win 25-30 seats.

