Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Election Results Defy Congress Expectations

In a surprising turn of events, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate voiced her frustration regarding the Maharashtra election results, describing them as contrary to expectations. In an interview with ANI, Shrinate admitted the party's performance could have been more robust.

Despite setbacks in Maharashtra, Shrinate expressed contentment over Congress's campaign in Jharkhand, predicting a successful government reinstatement. She emphasized the need to address public expectations and held discussions about EVM usage and the election postponement, as well as the extended period granted to Mahayuti to introduce new schemes.

As the election count progresses, early trends indicate a lead for the BJP in Maharashtra with 128 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena in 55, and NCP in 35. Meanwhile, the MVA alliance, including Congress, sees moderate success, with tensions set to unfold as final results are announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)