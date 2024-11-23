Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Election Results Defy Congress Expectations
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate expressed disappointment over Maharashtra election outcomes, highlighting the party's underperformance compared to expectations. She emphasized the need for discussions on EVMs and postponed elections. Despite setbacks in Maharashtra, Congress remains optimistic about Jharkhand's progress, while anticipating a stronger showing as counting continues.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate voiced her frustration regarding the Maharashtra election results, describing them as contrary to expectations. In an interview with ANI, Shrinate admitted the party's performance could have been more robust.
Despite setbacks in Maharashtra, Shrinate expressed contentment over Congress's campaign in Jharkhand, predicting a successful government reinstatement. She emphasized the need to address public expectations and held discussions about EVM usage and the election postponement, as well as the extended period granted to Mahayuti to introduce new schemes.
As the election count progresses, early trends indicate a lead for the BJP in Maharashtra with 128 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena in 55, and NCP in 35. Meanwhile, the MVA alliance, including Congress, sees moderate success, with tensions set to unfold as final results are announced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Conflict Unfolds in Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Amid Election Battle
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Mahayuti Alliance Unity and Corruption
There is a wave in Maharashtra in support of BJP and Mahayuti alliance: PM Modi at election rally in Nanded.
Maharashtra knows that development is possible only with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance at the helm: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Pune.