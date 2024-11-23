LDF's Pradeep Secures Commanding Lead in Chelakkara Bypoll

LDF candidate U R Pradeep has secured a significant lead in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, with the Election Commission reporting his advantage exceeding 11,000 votes after 10 rounds of counting.

Pradeep has been leading since the start, outpacing his nearest opponent, Congress's Ramya Haridas. By 11:50 am, Pradeep had gained 51,358 votes, while Haridas trailed with 39,422. BJP's K Balakrishnan accumulated 26,394 votes.

The bypoll was held on November 13 after the previous MLA moved to the Lok Sabha. Despite six candidates running, Pradeep and Haridas emerged as the primary contenders, with LDF's Pradeep appearing poised for victory.

