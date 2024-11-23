Left Menu

LDF's Pradeep Secures Commanding Lead in Chelakkara Bypoll

Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep extended his lead by over 11,000 votes after 10 rounds of counting in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll. Pradeep maintained his lead against Congress rival Ramya Haridas. Celebrations began as Pradeep looked set to claim victory in the LDF stronghold, Chelakkara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:28 IST
LDF's Pradeep Secures Commanding Lead in Chelakkara Bypoll
Pradeep
  • Country:
  • India

LDF candidate U R Pradeep has secured a significant lead in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, with the Election Commission reporting his advantage exceeding 11,000 votes after 10 rounds of counting.

Pradeep has been leading since the start, outpacing his nearest opponent, Congress's Ramya Haridas. By 11:50 am, Pradeep had gained 51,358 votes, while Haridas trailed with 39,422. BJP's K Balakrishnan accumulated 26,394 votes.

The bypoll was held on November 13 after the previous MLA moved to the Lok Sabha. Despite six candidates running, Pradeep and Haridas emerged as the primary contenders, with LDF's Pradeep appearing poised for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024