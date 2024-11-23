LDF's Pradeep Secures Commanding Lead in Chelakkara Bypoll
Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep extended his lead by over 11,000 votes after 10 rounds of counting in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll. Pradeep maintained his lead against Congress rival Ramya Haridas. Celebrations began as Pradeep looked set to claim victory in the LDF stronghold, Chelakkara.
LDF candidate U R Pradeep has secured a significant lead in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, with the Election Commission reporting his advantage exceeding 11,000 votes after 10 rounds of counting.
Pradeep has been leading since the start, outpacing his nearest opponent, Congress's Ramya Haridas. By 11:50 am, Pradeep had gained 51,358 votes, while Haridas trailed with 39,422. BJP's K Balakrishnan accumulated 26,394 votes.
The bypoll was held on November 13 after the previous MLA moved to the Lok Sabha. Despite six candidates running, Pradeep and Haridas emerged as the primary contenders, with LDF's Pradeep appearing poised for victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
