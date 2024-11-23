Left Menu

Elections 2023: Mahayuti's Dominance Despite Diverse Opposition

In the Maharashtra state assembly elections, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi failed to impact, as the ruling Mahayuti surged ahead. Smaller parties like the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM fared slightly better. A total of 158 parties contested with the main battle between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Raj Thackeray Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi struggled to leave a mark in the Maharashtra assembly elections as the ruling Mahayuti raced to a decisive victory, according to polling trends.

The ruling alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, proved their electoral dominance despite numerous parties vying for seats.

Over 150 parties contested, with only minor gains for smaller parties like the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM, setting the stage primarily for a Mahayuti-Maha Vikas Aghadi showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

