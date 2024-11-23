TMC's Victorious Sweep in West Bengal Bye-Elections

Left Menu

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) secures an impressive victory in West Bengal bye-elections, winning four out of six Assembly seats as counting proceeds. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee lauds party efforts amid political narratives and expresses gratitude towards supporters and workers. Meanwhile, major contests took place across several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:59 IST
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on course for a significant triumph in the West Bengal bye-elections, having claimed four out of six Assembly seats by 2.30 pm. As counting continues for the remaining seats, TMC's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has praised all six party candidates for their victories.

Posting on social media platform X, Banerjee congratulated the candidates and criticized opposing narratives created by certain individuals and institutions. He expressed special gratitude to Madarihat residents for entrusting TMC with their votes for the first time, acknowledging their role in dismantling fake narratives and showcasing faith in the party.

Thanking TMC grassroots workers and leaders for their relentless dedication, Banerjee noted TMC's wins in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, and Haroa constituencies, with leads in two others. Despite BJP's efforts to leverage public discontent from corruption allegations, TMC secured a democratic mandate.

The bypolls took place across 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats throughout 15 states, involving prominent political figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala. While Congress faced setbacks in Maharashtra, victory in Karnataka's bypolls provided a glimmer of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

