TMC's Victorious Sweep in West Bengal Bye-Elections

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on course for a significant triumph in the West Bengal bye-elections, having claimed four out of six Assembly seats by 2.30 pm. As counting continues for the remaining seats, TMC's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has praised all six party candidates for their victories.

Posting on social media platform X, Banerjee congratulated the candidates and criticized opposing narratives created by certain individuals and institutions. He expressed special gratitude to Madarihat residents for entrusting TMC with their votes for the first time, acknowledging their role in dismantling fake narratives and showcasing faith in the party.

Thanking TMC grassroots workers and leaders for their relentless dedication, Banerjee noted TMC's wins in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, and Haroa constituencies, with leads in two others. Despite BJP's efforts to leverage public discontent from corruption allegations, TMC secured a democratic mandate.

The bypolls took place across 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats throughout 15 states, involving prominent political figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala. While Congress faced setbacks in Maharashtra, victory in Karnataka's bypolls provided a glimmer of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)