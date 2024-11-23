Political Realignment: C P Yogeeshwara's Triumph Over JD(S)
C P Yogeeshwara's victory in the Channapatna assembly by-poll marks a critical moment for the JD(S), as Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, faces his third electoral defeat. Yogeeshwara, previously with BJP, switched to Congress, signaling potential waning influence of JD(S)-BJP alliance.
C P Yogeeshwara emerged victorious in the Channapatna assembly by-poll, securing a decisive win on a Congress ticket, raising questions about the future of JD(S).
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, faced a significant setback, marking his third successive defeat in high-profile elections, highlighting shifting political dynamics.
Yogeeshwara attributed his victory to public disapproval of family-centric politics and dismissed the JD(S)-BJP alliance as ineffective, pointing to friction within the BJP as a catalyst for his defection to Congress.
