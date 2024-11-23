Political Firestorm: Duterte's Dramatic Threats Shake Philippine Leadership

Tensions are rising in the Philippines after Vice President Sara Duterte made a startling threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Responding to an online comment, Duterte indicated she had instructed an assassin to kill Marcos alongside his wife and the House Speaker if she were harmed, marking a significant escalation in the political feud.

Security agencies have heightened their protocols in response, with the Presidential Security Command and law enforcement on high alert. Police Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil emphasized the urgency of addressing any threats to the president's safety, launching an immediate investigation to ensure the first family's protection.

This development adds fuel to the ongoing political struggle between the Duterte and Marcos families, with Duterte's outburst drawing attention to deep-seated divisions over foreign policy and Rodrigo Duterte's controversial war on drugs. The situation unfolds as the nation prepares for crucial mid-term elections, offering a crucial test of Marcos' leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)