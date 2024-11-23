Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Duterte's Dramatic Threats Shake Philippine Leadership

Tensions in the Philippines escalated after Vice President Sara Duterte threatened to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if she were harmed. This shocking declaration highlights a growing rift between two dominant political families. The response includes enhanced security protocols, reflecting concerns of potential political violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:50 IST
Political Firestorm: Duterte's Dramatic Threats Shake Philippine Leadership

Tensions are rising in the Philippines after Vice President Sara Duterte made a startling threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Responding to an online comment, Duterte indicated she had instructed an assassin to kill Marcos alongside his wife and the House Speaker if she were harmed, marking a significant escalation in the political feud.

Security agencies have heightened their protocols in response, with the Presidential Security Command and law enforcement on high alert. Police Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil emphasized the urgency of addressing any threats to the president's safety, launching an immediate investigation to ensure the first family's protection.

This development adds fuel to the ongoing political struggle between the Duterte and Marcos families, with Duterte's outburst drawing attention to deep-seated divisions over foreign policy and Rodrigo Duterte's controversial war on drugs. The situation unfolds as the nation prepares for crucial mid-term elections, offering a crucial test of Marcos' leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024