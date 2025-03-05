Experts Urge Countries to Learn from Paris 2024 Security Measures for Future Sporting Events

A group of independent human rights experts has called on governments worldwide to assess and learn from the security measures implemented during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to ensure future sporting events balance public safety with respect for human rights.

The experts acknowledged that French authorities took reasonable precautions to safeguard the Games from terrorist threats. However, they raised concerns over certain security measures that appeared excessive, unnecessary, discriminatory, or even unlawful.

According to reports, French authorities conducted 1.2 million "administrative investigations," leading to the exclusion of 4,000 individuals from restricted areas in Paris. Furthermore, 559 people were subjected to individual administrative control and surveillance measures (MICAS), while 848 "home visits" were carried out to search premises. Surveillance efforts were unprecedented, featuring the widespread use of artificial intelligence-based algorithmic video monitoring and drone technology. Additionally, French authorities increased deportation orders and stripped 20 individuals of their French nationality.

“Governments must take appropriate action to counter terrorist threats, but they must do so while upholding international human rights law,” the experts emphasized, noting that France has faced serious terrorist threats in recent years.

However, they criticized the indiscriminate nature of certain measures, arguing they were neither necessary nor proportionate to any specific security threat. In particular, legal provisions governing MICAS were found to be overly vague and broad, leading to concerns of arbitrary enforcement. The experts also pointed to judicial annulments of certain measures, suggesting a lack of due process and legal safeguards.

Concerns were raised regarding discriminatory policing practices, with individuals reportedly targeted based on political beliefs, religious affiliations, or ethnic backgrounds. Children were also disproportionately affected by some of these policies.

The experts noted that some security measures appeared to be designed to suppress political dissent rather than address terrorism threats, restricting freedoms of expression, assembly, and association, as well as fundamental rights to privacy, reputation, liberty, and participation in cultural life. These actions had stigmatizing effects, disrupting family life, employment, and education.

“The strategy of ‘optimised disruption’—targeting individuals deemed radical or suspect—appears to prioritize public reassurance over genuine necessity,” the experts commented. They warned that excessive counter-terrorism measures could backfire by fueling narratives of grievance and radicalization.

The experts called on the French government to conduct an independent and impartial review of its Olympic security measures to identify and remedy any misuse of security powers. They urged both France and other nations to take these lessons into account when planning security strategies for future international events.

Additionally, the experts appealed to international sporting organizations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIFA, to proactively assess the human rights implications of their events. They encouraged collaboration with host nations to mitigate risks, particularly ahead of major upcoming events such as the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With global attention on how security is managed at high-profile events, the experts underscored the need to strike a balance between safeguarding public safety and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights.