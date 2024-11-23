Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Assassination Threats in the Philippines

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte publicly threatened retaliation against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, his wife, and the House Speaker if she is harmed. This has heightened security around Marcos, with law enforcement coordinating to address the threats. Duterte's remarks follow her political fallout with Marcos over key policy issues.

  • Philippines

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has issued a public threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and other top officials, should she come to harm. Duterte declared she has contracted an assassin to target the president, his wife, and the House Speaker. The brazen statement has prompted immediate action from the Presidential Security Command, which has intensified security measures around President Marcos.

The frosty relations between Duterte and Marcos have been apparent since their falling-out after they assumed office following a triumphant electoral campaign focusing on national unity. Disagreements over policies, particularly those concerning China's territorial claims, have exacerbated the divide between the once-allied leaders. As tensions have risen, Duterte resigned from her cabinet positions and has become a vocal critic of Marcos and his inner circle, accusing them of various wrongdoings.

The threats stem from the recent detention of Duterte's chief of staff by allies of Marcos in the House, leading to her public tirade against the president. Despite the gravity of the situation, military leader Gen Romeo Brawner has emphasized the military's nonpartisan stance and urged for unity and calm in the face of growing political discord.

