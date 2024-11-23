Left Menu

Restoring Ties: Andhra Pradesh's Diplomatic Outreach to Singapore

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is urging officials to renew diplomatic relations with Singapore. He aims to rebuild trust and international respect lost during the YSRCP regime. Naidu emphasizes the importance of global cooperation for the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:42 IST
Restoring Ties: Andhra Pradesh's Diplomatic Outreach to Singapore
N Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's international standing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged officials to rekindle ties with Singapore. His directive points toward building confidence and reversing the perceived damage done during the YSRCP regime.

Critical conversations are expected as bureaucrats plan to meet Singaporean counterparts. Naidu's administration is keen on explaining events from 2019 to 2024 while taking measures to rebuild mutual trust and reestablish the connections.

The CM has expressed concerns over Andhra Pradesh's diminished global reputation, attributing it to the previous government's controversial cancelation of agreements. He underlines international collaboration as vital for the state's developmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024