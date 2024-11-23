Swarupji Thakor Clinches Victory in Gujarat's Vav Bypoll

Swarupji Thakor, a prominent BJP leader, emerged victorious in the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat, defeating his Congress rival Gulabsinh Rajput by a margin of 2,442 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Thakor managed a comeback in the final two rounds of counting, ultimately securing 92,176 votes compared to Rajput's 89,734. Independent candidate Mavji Patel secured the third position with 27,195 votes in a contest featuring ten candidates.

The bypoll was triggered by the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor. This victory raises the BJP's representation to 162 out of 182 in the Gujarat assembly. The voter turnout recorded was 70.55 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)