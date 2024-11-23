Left Menu

Swarupji Thakor Clinches Victory in Gujarat's Vav Bypoll

BJP's Swarupji Thakor won the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat, defeating Congress' Gulabsinh Rajput by 2,442 votes. Thakor overcame an initial lead by Rajput during vote counting rounds. The bypoll followed Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation. BJP's assembly tally now stands at 162 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swarupji Thakor, a prominent BJP leader, emerged victorious in the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat, defeating his Congress rival Gulabsinh Rajput by a margin of 2,442 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Thakor managed a comeback in the final two rounds of counting, ultimately securing 92,176 votes compared to Rajput's 89,734. Independent candidate Mavji Patel secured the third position with 27,195 votes in a contest featuring ten candidates.

The bypoll was triggered by the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor. This victory raises the BJP's representation to 162 out of 182 in the Gujarat assembly. The voter turnout recorded was 70.55 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

