Priyanka Gandhi's Triumphant Entry into Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed her gratitude to the people of Wayanad after securing a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha by-election. Her win marks her entry into Parliament where she hopes to serve as the voice of her constituents.

In her statement, Priyanka Gandhi expressed appreciation for the support from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who held the Wayanad seat previously. She promised to champion the hopes and aspirations of Wayanad's residents.

The Congress party celebrated Priyanka's victory as a testament to Rahul Gandhi's previous efforts in Wayanad, promising continued focus on the welfare of all societal segments. Party members, including K C Venugopal, conveyed gratitude for the people's trust in the Congress leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)