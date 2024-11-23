Left Front Maintains Stronghold in Chelakkara Bypoll

Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has successfully retained the Chelakkara Assembly segment, offering substantial respite to the Pinarayi Vijayan government amidst mounting anti-incumbency allegations. In a fiercely contested by-election, CPI(M) candidate U R Pradeep emerged victorious, defeating Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by a significant margin of 12,201 votes.

Pradeep consistently led the race from the beginning of the counting process, ultimately securing 64,827 votes against Haridas's tally of 52,626, as per the Election Commission's final figures. Meanwhile, the BJP-NDA candidate, K Balakrishnan, secured the third position with 33,609 votes, indicating a notable improvement in the party's performance in the traditionally Left-leaning constituency.

This electoral battle was necessitated following the election of former MLA and Minister K Radhakrishnan to the Lok Sabha. Despite the contested field, the primary challenge remained between Pradeep, a returning CPI(M) MLA, and Haridas, a former Congress MP. The LDF's decisive win may further strengthen its position against opposition parties' attempts to highlight an anti-incumbency wave against the state government.

