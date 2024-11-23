Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Criticizes NDA's Bihar Victory Amid Jan Suraaj's Rise

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist turned activist, criticizes NDA's assembly by-poll victory in Bihar, labeling it a concern given BJP's failure to develop the state. Kishor highlights Jan Suraaj's success, securing 10% votes, and dismisses claims of aiding RJD's defeat, aiming for solo assembly contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:36 IST
Prashant Kishor Criticizes NDA's Bihar Victory Amid Jan Suraaj's Rise
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, a former political strategist now turned activist, expressed concern over the NDA's win in the Bihar assembly by-polls on Saturday. Despite decades of governance, he criticized the BJP-led coalition for failing to address the state's persistent backwardness.

At a press briefing, Kishor highlighted Jan Suraaj's achievement of capturing 10% of the votes across four seats. He refuted allegations that his party was responsible for the RJD's defeat in three constituencies, indicating that factors such as strategic voting impacted outcomes.

Kishor underscored Jan Suraaj's determination to contest solo in the upcoming assembly elections. Despite initial skepticism, he emphasized their ability to garner significant votes and the plan to strengthen the organization ahead of next year's polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024