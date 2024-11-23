Prashant Kishor Criticizes NDA's Bihar Victory Amid Jan Suraaj's Rise
Prashant Kishor, a political strategist turned activist, criticizes NDA's assembly by-poll victory in Bihar, labeling it a concern given BJP's failure to develop the state. Kishor highlights Jan Suraaj's success, securing 10% votes, and dismisses claims of aiding RJD's defeat, aiming for solo assembly contest.
Prashant Kishor, a former political strategist now turned activist, expressed concern over the NDA's win in the Bihar assembly by-polls on Saturday. Despite decades of governance, he criticized the BJP-led coalition for failing to address the state's persistent backwardness.
At a press briefing, Kishor highlighted Jan Suraaj's achievement of capturing 10% of the votes across four seats. He refuted allegations that his party was responsible for the RJD's defeat in three constituencies, indicating that factors such as strategic voting impacted outcomes.
Kishor underscored Jan Suraaj's determination to contest solo in the upcoming assembly elections. Despite initial skepticism, he emphasized their ability to garner significant votes and the plan to strengthen the organization ahead of next year's polls.
