Karnataka By-elections: Congress Triumphs with Landslide Victory

In a resounding victory, the Congress party emerged triumphant in all three assembly seats contested during the Karnataka by-elections. According to party MLA Sharath Bachegowda, the results underscore a robust public mandate favoring governmental schemes and services, while decisively repudiating caste and communal politics.

Bachegowda articulated that this success illustrates Karnataka's consistent rejection of divisive political strategies. He further criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, dismissing their allegations concerning the Lokayukta probe in the MUDA scam as baseless, and asserted the government's transparency regarding these issues.

The victory signifies public acceptance of the transparent governance advocated by Congress, claimed Bachegowda, marking a significant win for the leadership of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. The by-polls saw Congress secure Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon, increasing their legislative count to 137 in the 224-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)