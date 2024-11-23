BJP Scores a Resounding Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their decisive win in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 out of 288 seats, overshadowing the opposition. Celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters as leaders praised Modi's leadership.
The Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Saha, extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on their sweeping success in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance maintained control over a commanding 230 of the 288 assembly seats on Saturday, dashing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's aspirations of gaining power with the opposition leading in only 50 seats.
Saha publicly praised PM Modi's leadership and the BJP's governance, which he noted as instrumental in securing this historic mandate. Celebrations ensued at the BJP state headquarters, where supporters gathered to mark the party's consecutive electoral victories driven by Modi's pro-people policies.
