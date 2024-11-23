Congress Criticizes 'Inexplicable' Maharashtra Poll Outcome, Celebrates Jharkhand Results

The Congress party expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra election results, labeling them as 'inexplicable' and suggesting a targeted conspiracy was in place to undermine their performance.

Despite this setback, Congress celebrated the outcome in Jharkhand, highlighting the people's rejection of the BJP's divisive strategies. Party leaders emphasized the commitment to transparency in elections and addressing critical issues like caste census and economic disparity.

Congress leaders affirmed their resolve to analyze the results, strengthen the party organization, and continue advocating for their agenda, focusing on electoral transparency and pressing social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)