Strategic Shifts: Vote Transfers and Bypoll Surprises in Punjab

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab's political landscape saw significant shifts Saturday as Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa alleged a strategic vote transfer from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tipping the scales in recent bypolls.

The AAP triumphed in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal, while Congress emerged victorious in Barnala. The bypolls, conducted on November 20 due to erstwhile legislators' elevation to the Lok Sabha, marked a significant setback for BJP candidates, who forfeited their security deposits throughout Punjab.

Bajwa, addressing the media, asserted that the SAD deliberately abstained from voting after internal controversies, paving the way for AAP's success. As the bypoll dust settles, political analysts speculate on the SAD-AAP dynamics and their implications for Punjab's 2027 elections.

