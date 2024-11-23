Left Menu

Nana Patole Clinches Victory in Nail-Biting Assembly Contest

In a closely contested election in Maharashtra's Sakoli assembly constituency, Congress president Nana Patole narrowly defeated his BJP rival, Avinash Brahmankar, by 208 votes. Despite this narrow victory, the Congress, led by Patole, faced a significant defeat against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the broader election landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:13 IST
Nana Patole Clinches Victory in Nail-Biting Assembly Contest
Maharashtra Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting election battle, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole emerged victorious in the Sakoli assembly constituency by a razor-thin margin.

Patole secured 96,795 votes, narrowly outpacing BJP challenger Avinash Brahmankar, who garnered 96,587 votes. Independent candidate Somadatta Karanjekar lagged significantly with 18,309 votes.

Despite Patole's win, the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance suffered a major setback in the wider elections, being overshadowed by the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024