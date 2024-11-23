Nana Patole Clinches Victory in Nail-Biting Assembly Contest
In a closely contested election in Maharashtra's Sakoli assembly constituency, Congress president Nana Patole narrowly defeated his BJP rival, Avinash Brahmankar, by 208 votes. Despite this narrow victory, the Congress, led by Patole, faced a significant defeat against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the broader election landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:13 IST
- India
In a nail-biting election battle, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole emerged victorious in the Sakoli assembly constituency by a razor-thin margin.
Patole secured 96,795 votes, narrowly outpacing BJP challenger Avinash Brahmankar, who garnered 96,587 votes. Independent candidate Somadatta Karanjekar lagged significantly with 18,309 votes.
Despite Patole's win, the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance suffered a major setback in the wider elections, being overshadowed by the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
