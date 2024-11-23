Nana Patole Clinches Victory in Nail-Biting Assembly Contest

In a nail-biting election battle, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole emerged victorious in the Sakoli assembly constituency by a razor-thin margin.

Patole secured 96,795 votes, narrowly outpacing BJP challenger Avinash Brahmankar, who garnered 96,587 votes. Independent candidate Somadatta Karanjekar lagged significantly with 18,309 votes.

Despite Patole's win, the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance suffered a major setback in the wider elections, being overshadowed by the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

